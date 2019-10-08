Take Back the Night

Victims and survivors of domestic violence rallied in Bismarck on Monday.

The Adult Abused Resource Center hosted the annual “Take Back the Night” event. The event honored and remembered victims of domestic violence. It also featured a special presentation from Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Last year, AARC helped 1,114 new victims of domestic violence and sheltered 124 families.

Some warning signs include isolation, change in appearance and behavior.

Officials say it happens more often than you think.

“Domestic violence is a problem that is going on in all facets of our society. It doesn’t matter what socioeconomics status you are. I can impact anyone,” said Courtney Monroe Ryckman, Direct Services Supervisor, Abused Adult Resource Center.

There are 20 programs in the state that are helping victims of domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

