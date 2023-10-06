BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you want to have more vibrant and optimal health, you can do so in just 21 days.

According to a news release, the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting a series led by Natural Grocers Nutritional Health Coach Brittany Hugelen.

It is a three-class series devoted solely to your health.

The first class will talk about how to eat for health and vitality, the second class will educate how blood sugar impacts your health, and the third class is all about detoxifying your home and body.

Each class is followed by a seven-day challenge, to put that class into real life.

The classes are being held in Meeting Room B on Thursday, October 19 and 26, and November 2 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the library’s Facebook page.