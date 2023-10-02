BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You can be “Freezin’ for a Reason” at the Polar Plunge that supports the Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND).

According to a news release, the plunge is taking place on Saturday, November 18 at The Pier Bar & Grill at 1120 Riverwood Dr in Bismarck.

Walk-in registration will begin at 11 a.m. and those who pre-registered can check in 30 minutes before their plunge time. The plunge is slated to start at 12 p.m.

Participation from the community is encouraged and people can join in on the icy challenge as an individual or as a team with friends, co-workers, or classmates.

People need to raise at least $100 to plunge into the Missouri River.

Those plunging have the chance to compete for best costume, best belly flop, youngest plunger, most money raised by a team, and most money raised by an individual.

“The Polar Plunge is a fun opportunity to bring the community together while supporting Special Olympics athletes,” said President/CEO of SOND, Nancy Hanson. “Your involvement contributes to free year-round access to sports, fitness, training, and health opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. If you are unable to take the Plunge, we welcome you to still come out, show your support, and spread the joy of inclusion!”

The Bismarck Polar Plunge is organized by volunteers from the community, as well as law enforcement who take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics as “Guardians of the Flame.”

These events help support over 1,000 people served by SOND, who train and compete year-round in 11 Olympic-type sports.

If you’re interested in getting involved or want to register, you can visit this website or call (701) 746-0331.

People are allowed to register on the day of the event, and volunteer opportunities are available.