WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is going to host its third annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics North Dakota on April 1.

According to a news release, it’s happening at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.

There is going to be food, activities, and entertainment for anyone who shows up.

The Polar Plunge will start with a live auction at 11:00 a.m., which will include vehicles and other donations. A more detailed list of auction items will be released when the day gets closer. The police department is still accepting donations for the live auction.

All money that is raised during the auction will go to the Special Olympics of North Dakota for local programming for the athletes in the Williston area.

People who are interested in taking the plunge can register at 12:00 p.m. on the day of the event, and the plunge will officially start at 12:30 p.m. A plunger can participate as an individual or as a team of friends, co-workers, to classmates.

Anyone who plunges needs to raise a minimum of $100 to “take the plunge” into the icy waters.

Plungers can choose to compete for these awards:

Best Costume

Best Belly Flop

Youngest Plunger

Most Money Raised by a Team

Most Money Raised by an Individual

If anyone — person or business — wants to be a sponsor for the 2023 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics in Williston, there is a list of sponsor levels and how much they cost. Incentives can be found online for each level:

Iceberg Sponsor – $3,000

Igloo Sponsor – $1,500

Icicle Sponsor – $1,000

Snowflake Sponsor – $500

There are volunteer opportunities for people who want to participate, but don’t want to take the plunge.

To volunteer, become a sponsor, register as a plunger, or if you’d like more information, you can visit the Special Olympics North Dakota website.