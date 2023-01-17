BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Lights, Camera… music? The Bismarck Symphony Orchestra’s latest performance — coming to the Belle Mehus Event Center this weekend — will feel more like a trip to the movie theater for many during their Take Us Away! concert.

During this annual show, the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra steps back from classical symphonies to instead take a look at some of the backing tracks and famous songs from the history of moviemaking. Over the course of the show, the orchestra will be covering legendary silver screen songs from the likes of John Williams, and from such cinema classics as The Lion King, The Wizard of Oz, and the Lord of the Rings series.

Here’s a look at what’s on the program for the evening of movie music.

PROGRAM COMPOSER Raiders March John Williams Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring Howard Shore, arranged by Cerulli Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe H. Williams, arranged by Moore The Lion King Various, arranged by Custer Wizard of Oz Various, arranged by Sayre Flying Theme (E.T) John Williams INTERMISSION N/A Tribute to the King Elvis Presley and Ted Ricketts Downton Abbey Various, arranged by Moore Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald James Newton Howard, arranged by Douglas E. Wagner How to Train Your Dragon John Powell, arranged by O’Loughlin Selections from Les Miserables Various, arranged by Bob Lowden Danger Zone (Top Gun) Giorgio Morodo and Tom Whitlock, arranged by M. Story Selections from Apollo 13 James Horner, arranged by Moss

The concert will take place on Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a second show on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well. Doors to the Belle Mehus Auditorium will open an hour before the event starts.

To view more on the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony’s concert or other shows, and to purchase tickets to Take Us Away!, visit this page.