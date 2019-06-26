Taking an active role in the community, one pedal at a time

Jared Fuchs is an avid mountain biker but likes most types of cycling as well. He is the longest full-time employee at a local sports shop 701 Cycle and Sport.

701 Cycle and Sports is located at 411 Fraine Barracks Road, Bismarck, ND right next to the Memorial Bridge, and conveniently close to the bike trails along the Missouri River.

If there’s a sporting event in town or even online, you can be sure the 701 staff know about it, such as the Great Cycle Challenge.

We talked to Jared to learn more about summer sports activities and how participating in the Great Cycle Challenge is making a difference.

Q: How long has 701 Cycle and Sport been around?

We were formerly called Epic Sports and have been around for 16 years, I believe.

Q: For those who are unfamiliar with this business, what is 701 Cycle and Sport all about?

We are primarily a bicycle shop with service and sales. We can perform all major bicycle service work and also have rental bicycles. We are becoming a snowboard and clothing dealer starting this winter. We also sell and rent Jackson Kayak and we sell a large number of swimming gear for the local high school and club teams.

Q: How long have you been working there?

I’ve been at the store since 2010 though I did leave for about a year and a half while my wife was going through cancer.

Q: Why is this place so important for our community?

We see a lot of people that have questions about bicycles and where to ride as well as group rides and who they can connect with to find rides or races throughout the summer. We also keep up on a lot of the current things going on in the community with bike lanes, trail maintenance volunteer opportunities and trail conditions and the ongoing efforts to get more off-road access around the area for new trails.

Q: What type of events do you guys have coming up?

We just had our biggest event a couple of weeks ago at Harmon Lake; Otter Creek 55 is a mountain biking festival type environment, several races for adults and games and things for kids provided by one of our sponsors this year, the Bismarck Larks baseball team. There are several races for adults and kids. We also have a gravel race coming up this fall, South of Mandan… Keep your ears and eyes open. It will be on our Facebook page. The Bismarck Triathlon, that used to be our event, is also coming up July 13th.

You can find that info on our website as well.



Q: What’s there to do for fun in the summer that 701 can provide for people?

I’ve already mentioned most of this with bicycles and rentals of kayaks, but we also have group rides leaving from the store a couple of times a week. Wed. at 6:30 p.m. and Thur. at 6:00 p.m. There is also a great mountain bike race series that goes on throughout the summer.

Q: I’m sure you’re familiar with all the trails in this area. Can you give us a run down of where they are and what the best ones are?

A: Everyone has opinions of what the best trails are, I prefer the Pioneer/BSC trails located along the river here in Bismarck. Also, if I have time, I will head to Harmon Lake North of Mandan and enjoy the Otter Creek trail that’s a bit longer and very quiet and scenic… it’s a great spot for a night ride. Nature is great up there when it’s dark during the summer.

Q: I saw you are a part of the Great Cycle Challenge. What made you get involved with that?

A: My wife had breast cancer a couple of years ago and I stumbled upon this page that helps kids struggling with all the issues that arise with cancer. While she was going through everything we had a Go Fund Me page set up and it helped us greatly to be able to not financially struggle throughout that time.

She also had an older brother who died from brain cancer many years ago. I also lost both of my grandfathers to it, so it’s something that has touched a lot of my life.

Q: How much do you hope to raise in your 400 mile ride in the Great Cycle Challenge?

A: I started out with a $500 goal but surpassed that so I raised it to $1000 and this goes until the end of June.

Q: How can people help you? Do you have a link?

A: Yes click here to help.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: Thanks for getting the word out about the Great Cycle Challenge, hopefully, this becomes bigger each year to benefit more kids in need!

To follow Jared’s progress in the Great Cycle Challenge and see where he’s biked, click here.