NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Indigenous People face a higher risk of cancer, than any other ethnic group.

That’s why the MHA Nation hosted its annual Ice Warrior Plunge Festival, to raise money for cancer research.

91 participants jumped into a cut-out portion of Lake Sakakawea for the seventh Annual Ice Warrior Plunge in New Town on Tuesday.

The purpose was to raise money for the American Indian Cancer Foundation and other local programs.

“You know as most people know, or some people may not know, we suffer greater cancer incidents, six to seven times higher than the average population. So we’ve got the American Indian Cancer Foundation here, one of the primary entities that we help fund every year based out of Minneapolis,” said MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox.

Teams and individuals who registered raised money before they took the cold plunge. And nearly $100,000 was raised by Tuesday alone.

“It makes me feel good. It’s a good, good cause. It’s a fun event. It shows people care. And again, all that money goes to some really important and amazing needs that we have. We want to help people when they’re suffering from cancer and research,” said Chairman Fox.

And while Chairman Fox has been participating every year, some people are fairly new to the event.

Jamie Krogh was preparing for her second year in a row jumping in.

“Oh, God! It is a shock to the system right off the bat. It’s something you won’t forget. I will say that,” said Jamie Krogh, an Ice Warrior Plunge jumper.

And although Krogh says it’s very cold, she would recommend the experience to others.

“It’s a cool experience. You have all the safety here for it too so it’s probably the right time to do it if you’re thinking about jumping into Sakakwea in February,” said Krogh.

If you were unable to take the dive this year, there is always time next year for the eighth annual Ice Warrior Plunge

There were also opportunities for people to compete in an ice fishing tournament, chili cookoff, and ice sculpting contest.

Although the Ice Warrior Plunge Festival ended on Tuesday, donations for the event are still being collected.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Lovell Overlie, by emailing lovelloverlie@mhanationcom.