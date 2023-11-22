BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Transportation Safety Administration expects to screen around 30 million people at the gates from Thursday through Tuesday.

In Bismarck, the airport was filled with many eager passengers and families Wednesday morning.

Many were either waiting for loved ones or waiting to take off on their next adventure.

This traveler is heading to Paris, France.

“I lived overseas for some time, and now I have in-laws in Paris,” said passenger Matthew Galibert.

While some were returning home for the holiday, like Trace Pfeier, “I traveled for five hours from Michigan to North Dakota.”

And others are flying to their home state, “I’m flying to Elco, Nevada which is a 17-hour drive and roughly over a thousand miles,” said Chase Milligan.

But regardless of where they’re all heading, these passengers say they all have their own Thanksgiving traditions.

“A bunch of my family gets together between my house and my aunt’s house. They live about 15 minutes from us. All of the family gets together and plays card games and just hangs out,” said Chase Milligan.

“We go out to my cousin’s farm or my grandma Judy’s house, and we either watch football or we do activities around the town,” said Trace Pfeier.

Whether you are saying goodbye to loved ones and sending them along their way, or welcoming them with open arms, remember to enjoy whatever time you have together. And remember to be thankful.

The FAA says today there are over 49,000 flights taking off all over the U.S. on Wednesday.