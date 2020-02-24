Tank leak spills brine, oil at ND saltwater disposal well

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reports a tank leak has spilled brine and oil at a saltwater disposal well near New Town. The spill happened Thursday at the Fladeland SWD 1 saltwater disposal well, operated by Fladeland 1 SWD LLC, about 8 miles northeast of New Town.

Goodnight Midstream reported Friday that 34,860 gallons of brine and 2,520 gallons of oil were released. The product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. At the time of reporting most of the brine and oil had been recovered. A state inspector has been to the scene and will monitor additional cleanup.

