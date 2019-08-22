Tank welcomes kids back to school at Roosevelt Elementary

Students at Roosevelt Elementary School were welcomed back with one of Minot’s familiar characters.

Tank fist-bumped, gave hugs, and took pictures with the kids to get them excited for their first day back. He also cheered them on as they walked up the steps to go inside the building.

Staff said seeing the smiles on kids’ faces was a great way to start the day.

“Our first day is just a celebration at Roosevelt and it’s great to have Tank to come and be a part,” said Todd Kaylor, principal. “He’s a part of our community and our kids love him and it’s fun to have him come and celebrate the first day of school at Roosevelt.”

Roosevelt Elementary staff also took pictures of the kids holding up a sign that says what grade they’re in.