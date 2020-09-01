Task force looking to bring COVID-19 shelter to the Bismarck area

A COVID-19 shelter could be coming soon to the Bismarck area.

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force is looking for locations that will serve as a temporary shelter.

It will provide isolated space to people who are homeless and may need to be quarantined due to the virus.

Through this shelter, resources will be provided that they typically would not have access to.

“They literally get shelter, a warm place, roof over your head, privacy. And questions asked about medical, mental health and other needs,” explained Dr. John J. Hagan, the underserved population subcommittee chair for the COVID-19 task force.

They hope to find a place to establish the shelter within the next month.