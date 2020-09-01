Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Task force looking to bring COVID-19 shelter to the Bismarck area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A COVID-19 shelter could be coming soon to the Bismarck area.

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force is looking for locations that will serve as a temporary shelter.

It will provide isolated space to people who are homeless and may need to be quarantined due to the virus.

Through this shelter, resources will be provided that they typically would not have access to.

“They literally get shelter, a warm place, roof over your head, privacy. And questions asked about medical, mental health and other needs,” explained Dr. John J. Hagan, the underserved population subcommittee chair for the COVID-19 task force.

They hope to find a place to establish the shelter within the next month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bottineau Volleyball

Beulah Football

Monday, August 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Pawn Shops & COVID-19

Water Line

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/31

Flu & COVID-19

Fire Departments

New Vet

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31

Monday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind

NDC 8.31

Northwoods League

High school football

Minot economy on the rise

Top plays

Robert One Minute 8-30

Cancer benefit

Doctor on COVID response

Grand Forks early bar close

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss