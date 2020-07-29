Task force will give Burleigh and Morton Counties resources in fight against COVID-19

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force will be modeled after the task force that was created two months ago in Cass County.

The team is currently looking to involve stakeholders in both counties’ education administrators, city officials and health officials.

With Burleigh and Morton’s positive cases continuing to rise, they want to create strategies educating residents about masks, social distancing and self-responsibility.

The main goal of the joint task force is to bring down the rising number of positives.

“So the primary focus of the task force will be to drive down that 14-day rolling average percent positive for the two counties, and our goal is for that number to be at or below the state average. And we’d like to accomplish that as quickly as possible,” shared Tammy Miller, the Chief Operating Officer for State of North Dakota.

Officials say the task force will allow more resources like testing to become available for both counties.