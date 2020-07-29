Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Task force will give Burleigh and Morton Counties resources in fight against COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force will be modeled after the task force that was created two months ago in Cass County.

The team is currently looking to involve stakeholders in both counties’ education administrators, city officials and health officials.

With Burleigh and Morton’s positive cases continuing to rise, they want to create strategies educating residents about masks, social distancing and self-responsibility.

The main goal of the joint task force is to bring down the rising number of positives.

“So the primary focus of the task force will be to drive down that 14-day rolling average percent positive for the two counties, and our goal is for that number to be at or below the state average. And we’d like to accomplish that as quickly as possible,” shared Tammy Miller, the Chief Operating Officer for State of North Dakota.

Officials say the task force will allow more resources like testing to become available for both counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/29

HEROES Act

Back to School

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

Death Investigation

What a La Nina Watch may mean for the rest of the year

YHF

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with rain chances SW

NDC JULY 29

Bismarck Larks

Summer Baseball

Precautionary Measures

Immigration Exhibit

BPS Draft Plan

Great Western Trail

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss