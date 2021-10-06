Taste the Tradition: Big Boy in Bismarck

Don Brandt has worked at Big Boy for 37 years.

“First job was actually packing chicken, getting to know my pieces, put it in the box, what goes in it. And you know I had my share of dishwashing, floor mopping, things like that,” Brandt said.

Today he manages the Bismarck drive-thru staple, which has been around 67 years, serving up unique fast food items to the 500 to 600 cars that stop by every day.

“Our Pizza Burgers Flyin’ Style, our Big Boy Original, everybody loves Fry and Gravy and our Hot n’ Tots,” Brandt said.

Nearly seven decades have passed since it opened, and some things have changed over time.

“Started out as Big Boy, and later on it was a partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken for a while,” Brandt said.

But the speedy service and lasting memories bring customers back year after year.

“I had a couple from Turtle Lake stop by yesterday. They’ve been coming here for 50 years since they were teenagers and this is the first place they stop when they come in,” Brandt said.

Though the pandemic has created challenges with staffing and price increases, Brandt says they’ve been able to weather the storm with loyal employees and equally loyal customers.

“When they come through the line they’re smiling because it brings back memories to them, and it’s just, I like being a part of this. This place is an icon,” Brandt said.

Big Boy is drive-thru only, but there is a large parking area and picnic benches to space out and enjoy your meal if you have a little time.