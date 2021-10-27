Taste the Tradition: Bismarck Coffee Break owner works ‘7 days a week, 365 days a year’ for his customers

For this Taste the Tradition, we visited a coffee shop in Bismarck, but not just any coffee shop — this one has been around for nearly three decades.

On the corner of Third and Main in downtown Bismarck sits Coffee Break, and its owner, Sia Ranjbar, has been serving coffee for years.

“In my opinion, this is the best place in Bismarck to get a good cup of coffee,” a customer said about Coffee Break.

And throughout the store’s history, Sia’s been here.

“Well, I’m here at five o’clock in the morning until five o’clock, seven days a week, 365 days a year, even Thanksgiving and Christmas I’m here. I never close, I’m never out,” Ranjbar said.



With that kind of schedule, it’s not surprising that he knows his regulars very well and can generally begin making their order even before they reach the counter.



“I feel very, very comfortable to be here. Good people, nice people here,” he said.



During the pandemic, the store was open but had reduced hours. His customers love him. In fact, two years ago when he was beaten and robbed, he received thousands of dollars in donations. And when he was sick a few months ago, a couple of policemen stopped by his home to make sure he was OK.



“Because they tell me they can have coffee anywhere, because who you are and your personality, and plus accent too,” he said with a laugh.



There are a host of other coffee shops in Bismarck, but none have been around as long as Coffee Break — 28 years, to be exact — and none of the others have an owner as outgoing as Sia Ranjbar.