Tattoo artist accused of spray painting Bismarck businesses is acquitted

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A tattoo artist accused of spray painting his logo on some businesses in Bismarck has been acquitted of felony criminal mischief.

The prosecutor who handled the case against 33-year-old Richard Hudson and had been scolded by the judge during the trial was fired before hearing the verdict Wednesday.

Hudson was accused of painting the word CRAN, which is his tag or logo, on a number of businesses and a railroad bridge causing about $18,000 in damage.

A jury deliberated for just 10 minutes before finding Hudson not guilty.

South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner earlier Wednesday raised his voice at Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller for mishandling prosecution exhibits and ignoring an order the judge had issued.