Tattoo artist hopes to make his mark with a new shop

A new tattoo shop has popped up downtown.

Black Sheep Tattoo will be opening the beginning of August in downtown Bismarck. The owner is former Alchemist tattoo artist Sampson Hurley.

He said he’s thankful for Alchemist Tattoo for helping him get to the next step in his career, and to his clients for being so patient.

Hurley said he is still keeping all of his existing tattoo appointments and will give more specific details to clients next week.

Q: What made you decide to open your own shop?

A: I think the end goal for any serious tattoo artist is to be a shop owner. The opportunity to open my own shop came and the timing was right.

Q: What made you want to become a tattoo artist and how long have you been doing it?

A: I was drawn from an early age. Tattooing became a natural progression for me. My dad is also an artist and he had a big influence on me. I’ve been a tattoo artist for five years.

Q: Are you from Bismarck?

A: I went to high school in Mandan. My mom was in the Army and I spent my childhood in Germany.

Q: What sets you apart from other artists in town?

A: I have a lot of versatility when it comes to tattooing. I can tattoo a variety of styles.































Q: Do you have consistent clients?

A: The majority of my clients are repeat customers that have been tattooed by me in the past. I wouldn’t be able to open this business without loyal customers.

Q: How many tattoos do you think you have?

A: I have too many tattoos to count!

Q: What all needs to happen in order for you to be able to open… Do you have certain licenses you need to get first or equipment or employees?

A: The shop has to be inspected by the health department. Tattooers have to be CPR and First Aid certified and Bloodborne Pathogen certified. They also have to be vaccinated for Hepatitis B.

Q: What is the address of your new location?

A: 208 E Broadway Ave. Heart of downtown!

Q: Do you have a Facebook page that people can find you at?

A: Facebook Page is Black Sheep Tattoo…

A: When are you hoping to open?

A: Hopefully, we will be open on August 6th. The grand opening will be August 17th if everything goes as planned.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: We plan on having “Flash Friday” events when we would be open until midnight or later as well