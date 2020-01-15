Closings
Taube Museum in Minot needs your help

Colder weather can be harsh on people, but also buildings. One nonprofit needs your help repairing theirs.

The Taube Museum in Minot needs donations to help repair a set of steps. Over the years, the steps have cracked and crumbled and now they are becoming a problem.

With a limited budget for the year, the executive director said this definitely puts a strain on funds.

“It’s really difficult because it is something that needs to be addressed quickly. So we need to raise a lot of money in a short amount of time and that’s just really difficult especially with all the other things that we have to keep going at the same time like other fundraising that we have to do to keep our daily operations going,” said Rachel Alfaro, executive director of Taube Museum.

The estimated cost for repairs is around $6,000. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE.

