The annual North Dakota Student Art Show is underway, just in time for World Art Day on Friday.

Since 1998, the Taube Museum of Art has held the exhibit.



Each spring, K through 12 students from all over the state submit their artwork. The art is displayed in the museum in Minot for one month.



During the display, the artwork is judged.



Some projects will be selected to hang in the offices of Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

And the highest awarded project will be approved by Rep. Kelly Armstrong and will hang in the D.C. Corridor of the U.S. Capital from 2022-23.

“It is so cool seeing all of the talented students. And then, a lot of them are recurring students, so we get to see their artwork progress, from like you know, from kindergarten up through 12th grade. So it’s just really cool seeing the progress,” said Executive Director Rachel Alfaro.

The exhibit is open to the public at the museum in downtown Minot until April 30.