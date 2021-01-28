Tax reform, oil, and gaming: MHA Nation Chairman on expectations for the Legislature

There’s a lot on the table for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation at the State Capitol this year.

According to Chairman Mark Fox, there are issues that need to be resolved that he says, were not taken care of two years ago.

He says two of those are related to taxes.

Fox says there are oil wells that border the reservation but actually extract within the boundary, and the Tribe goes without any tax revenue from them. He says the Tribe also doesn’t get any portion of alcohol tax revenue from what’s sold on tribal lands.

“We haven’t collected one dime of tax from alcohol sales in 70-80 years, so basically never,” Chairman Fox added.

“And the last time around, the state proposed a bill and passed a bill, but none of us could sign off on it because it undermined our sovereignty, our authority, and the formula did not work.”

He hopes to work with lawmakers on a proposal that the Tribe would sign off on, again this year.

Fox is also concerned about the proposed expansion of gaming at the state level. He says it would take away revenue that the Tribe relies on.