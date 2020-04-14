Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Taxi service seeing a decline in business due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With more people working from home and staying inside, taxi services are seeing a decline in business.

Central Cab in Minot is normally busy during the first part of Spring, then it slows down during the Summer. Instead, they’re seeing a drop in business months before they would normally due to concerns of COVID-19. The general manager says they have also had to make the hard decision to turn business away.

“I’ve started to have dispatch ask more questions as far as if customers call in going to medical appointments. We’re asking if it is related to the COVID-19, and they would make that judgment,” said Chris Braun, general manager of Central Cab.

In the past 14 days, she says they’ve also stopped serving people who have been tested for the virus.
They have had to turn away more than a dozen people from using their service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14"

A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending

Thumbnail for the video titled "A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending"

Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview"

Medora Tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Tourism"

Comic Book Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Book Industry"

Charitable Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Girls Golf"

Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic"

Pet Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Vet"

Grocery Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Changes"

SVAS to Start Foster Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS to Start Foster Program"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13"

Recycled Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycled Art"

Minot Student in Italy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Student in Italy"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge