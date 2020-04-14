Taxi service seeing a decline in business due to COVID-19

With more people working from home and staying inside, taxi services are seeing a decline in business.

Central Cab in Minot is normally busy during the first part of Spring, then it slows down during the Summer. Instead, they’re seeing a drop in business months before they would normally due to concerns of COVID-19. The general manager says they have also had to make the hard decision to turn business away.

“I’ve started to have dispatch ask more questions as far as if customers call in going to medical appointments. We’re asking if it is related to the COVID-19, and they would make that judgment,” said Chris Braun, general manager of Central Cab.

In the past 14 days, she says they’ve also stopped serving people who have been tested for the virus.

They have had to turn away more than a dozen people from using their service.