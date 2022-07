A Taylor man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover near Richardton.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 19-year-old driver was traveling east on Old Highway 10 around 6:43 p.m. at an apparent high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled the pickup truck several times in the ditch.

The patrol says the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.