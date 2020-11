A Taylor man was killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash 7 miles east of Dickinson.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old driver was traveling east on Highway 10 when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled through a fence line into a field.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.