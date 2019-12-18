TC Energy to be fined for pipeline spill

An update on the clean-up efforts going on in Walsh County, after the Keystone pipeline spilled hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil near Edinburg in late October.

Crews are still digging out the oil-saturated dirt and trying to replace it.

TC Energy has as many as 50 people each day at the site of the spill. The initial cleanup is expected to be done within a matter of weeks — depending on the weather.

Once it wraps up, TC Energy plans to complete a full restoration of the area next year.

Roads will continue to be blocked off around the spill indefinitely.  

More than 383,000 gallons spilled from the pipeline impacting a wetland area a little less than five acres in size.

State officials said TC Energy will be fined for the spill, but they are still working to figure out how much the penalty will be.

