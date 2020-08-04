Teacher shares thoughts on Minot Public Schools reintegration plan draft

Minot Public School district has now released a draft of its reintegration plan for the upcoming school year.

The plan includes delaying the start date by a week, moving it to August 27. It also includes students and staff wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.

Another aspect is the rule that would not allow students to use their lockers in the hallway.

We spoke to one teacher from Jim Hill Middle School who shares her concerns about that.

“That is a concern to some secondary teachers. We’ve been asked to take our personal items out of our classroom, which is totally understandable, and we want to make it a safe and secure environment. Now we’re kind of wondering, what are all those students going to be bringing in? Do they have to carry backpacks around all day long? Are they going to be bringing them in and storing them in classrooms? Just so many unknowns,” said Kristi Reinke, world geography teacher at Jim Hill Middle School.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Vollmer will be holding three virtual meetings to answer questions and concerns the community has. Again, this is just a draft plan and has not yet been approved by the school board.