Teachers adapting to remote learning caused by COVID-19

On March 19, Gov. Doug Burgum made an announcement altering the way children are educated until further notice.

“I will be issuing an executive order that allows age-appropriate alternative learning, including distance learning to count towards instructional hours,” said Burgum.

Meaning children would no longer be filling classrooms and instead learning the way most of us are working — from home, remotely.

And for some teachers, that news was devastating.

“My heart dropped. I felt, my heart went out to my students knowing that last day I saw them. I didn’t know when I was going to see them again, and as an educator, that broke my heart,” said Miller Elementary second grade teacher Andrea Carson.

But she and every other teacher across the state adapted and have now been teaching their students online. But Carson, who educated 7- and 8-year-old second graders, says nothing can replicate the in-classroom experience.

“We’re having to do some of that thinking for them to help them, where now they would have been doing that thinking, so we’re really trying to find that balance of what can we still do to help them but make sure that they’re doing that learning, and so it’s a confusing time,” said Carson.

And it’s a two-way street. You would think kids would love not reporting to school, but that’s not the case.

“I didn’t like having to stay home, because before that I had surgery, and I wanted just to go to school and learn, whereas online we only get to see our friends in our morning meeting,” said second-grade student Paige Hoovestol.

She adds sometimes it’s harder to concentrate and easier to get distracted a home.

Another thing younger students aren’t able to enjoy is social interaction. Now on a typical afternoon at Miller Elementary, the play area would be full of young students laughing, playing and interacting with each other, but that too has been temporarily taken away from them thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenge is even greater if you teach first graders, like Brianna Busch does at Miller Elementary.

“All of your lessons are typically around the 20-minute mark because we know and we want to be realistic about that attention span and that we’re also not overwhelming the students as well,” said Busch.

Busch says for students that young, they try to keep it as simple as possible, because some are still learning simply how to use a touchpad or computer, in addition to their normal schooling.

Both teachers say they try to get as creative as possible when drafting their lessons, like using whiteboards and other props in their videos that will make learning fun and enjoyable.