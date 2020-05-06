Bismarck teachers come together for virtual concert

A group of educators are coming together to put on a virtual concert for students and their families.

About 40 Bismarck Public School teachers and employees have been working on this event for almost a month.

The event came together after BPS Elementary Orchestra Instructor Rob Peske initially came up with an idea to perform for his son’s third-grade class and it continued to grow into a community event.

The concert will include a band, music video and live performances all on the video-sharing website Vimeo.

“You know, it seems like everything now is in the frame of COVID and social distancing which I understand. We kind of wanna just ignore it for half an hour. We’re just going to play some music that hopefully people know and like and they can sing along with,” shared Peske.

The concert is set to take place Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

If you would like to watch here is the link: https://vimeo.com/414071618