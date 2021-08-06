Teachers in need of supplies as school year approaches

It’s almost that time to start gathering school supplies for the start of the school year.

Teachers often use their personal funds to purchase items for their classrooms and students.

Mandan Public Schools officials said as technology is becoming a larger part of learning, the demands for supplies are changing.

There is still a demand for standard items such as pencils, paper and glue sticks — but now schools are seeing a need for shoes and clothing as well.

Officials say they use a fund created by donations to assist with some supplies needed for students

“I don’t have a number on individual contributions, but I know when I was in the classroom, it was several hundred dollars a year,” said Carli Retterath, director of alternative education.

“We definitely get kids who have been displaced or come in and maybe homeless. They might not have gotten a chance to get those things,” said Trisha Johnson, elementary school social worker.

If you are interested in donating money or goods, contact your local school to determine its specific needs.