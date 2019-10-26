Teaching the Importants of FAFSA

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over 150 students in North Dakota are getting a head start on their future..
College Application Month is North Dakota’s version of a national campaign called The American College Application Campaign..
The goal– to encourage more students to apply to college earlier in the year so they won’t miss important deadlines.

Like scholarships, FAFSA and many other milestones trough out the year..
They’re also trying to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students to pursue a college degree by teaching students how to fill out a FAFSA form.

“We think it’s really important to get students started in that process earlier so if they run into issues, they have the resources and the knowledge to go through that process. says Amanda Woidyla, State Coordinator for College Application Month ”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Umary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Umary Hockey"

High School Football 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.25.19"

High School Volleyball 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.25.19"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger"

MMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "MMA"

Cade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade"

Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dakota Friendship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Friendship"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Renaissance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renaissance"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

Sensory Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory Halloween"

Moose Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Attack"

Heaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaters"

Grand Prairie Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Prairie Inn"

Subway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subway"

Lady Nails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lady Nails"

Lagoons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lagoons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge