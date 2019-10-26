Teaching the Importants of FAFSA

Over 150 students in North Dakota are getting a head start on their future..

College Application Month is North Dakota’s version of a national campaign called The American College Application Campaign..

The goal– to encourage more students to apply to college earlier in the year so they won’t miss important deadlines.

Like scholarships, FAFSA and many other milestones trough out the year..

They’re also trying to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students to pursue a college degree by teaching students how to fill out a FAFSA form.

“We think it’s really important to get students started in that process earlier so if they run into issues, they have the resources and the knowledge to go through that process. says Amanda Woidyla, State Coordinator for College Application Month ”