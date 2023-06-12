BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that school’s out, it’s the teachers’ turn to hit the books.

Educators from all around the region gathered at Bismarck State College on Monday for the first day of the Lignite Education Seminar.

In addition to keeping the educators up to date and informed on energy here in North Dakota, the seminar also provides an opportunity for teachers to receive two graduate credits for free. Teachers learn from other educators and industry representatives and will also spend a day touring a mine and a coal conversion facility.

Jenny Steckler, a physical education teacher at Kennedy Elementary School in Fargo, shared why she thinks the seminar is so impactful.

“I think it’s important to know what energy sources are available out there,” says Steckler, “and especially as an educator with kids. Not very many kids really know how electricity works and where we get all that stuff from, so the more we’re informed, the better we can inform them.”

All of this is meant to help craft teacher lesson plans to make learning science more hands-on in our state.

The conference runs until this Thursday. If you’d like to learn more about Lignite’s mission, you can visit this page.