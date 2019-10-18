Teal and purple pumpkin colors: What do they mean?

You may see teal or purple pumpkins this Halloween sitting on someone’s porch or in hand while trick-or-treating, but what exactly do they mean?

Teal painted pumpkins sitting on someone’s porch show that the house has non-food treats for kids with food allergies so they can still participate in Halloween, according to the Food Allergy Research & Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project.

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to raise awareness of food allergies and promotes the inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout Halloween because one in 13 children has a food allergy.

Many popular Halloween candies contain nuts, milk, eggs, soy or wheat which are some of the most common allergies.

Purple painted pumpkins sitting on someone’s porch is to raise awareness for epilepsy.

The Purple Pumpkin Project raises money to ensure those with epilepsy are not suffering alone, according to the Epilepsy Foundation’s Purple Pumpkin Project.

They said to display your purple pumpkin, post a story and photos on their fundraising page and social media to help build awareness and to support the Epilepsy Foundation — plus be sure to tag @EpilepsyFoundationofAmerica, @epilepsyfdn and #PurplePumpkinProject.

