TEARS Foundation brought to North Dakota to help parents battle the loss of a child

A national program is now working its way through North Dakota for parents dealing with the loss of a child.

The TEARS Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded and started in 2002 in Washington state.

The foundation helps by providing funds to assist with the cost of burial or cremation services as well as with programs that help families moving forward with therapy and counseling.

One Dickinson woman tells KX News she brought a chapter of the foundation here to the Peace Garden State because she didn’t have any support when she lost her daughter.

“I knew right away that it was something that I needed to do and it’s been really healing to help other families through it since I didn’t have it. I didn’t want anybody to feel the way that I felt,” Co-Leader of the North Dakota Chapter of the TEARS Foundation Samantha Taray said.

