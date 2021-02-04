Technician gives tips on how to prevent frozen pipe damage

According to data from State Farm Insurance, between October of 2019 and 2020, North Dakota homeowners saw about $165,000 in damage due to frozen pipes.

Even a small crack in a pipe can spray about 250 gallons of water per day.

KX News spoke with a local technician who says the most common calls about busted pipes come from snowbirds, who leave the state for extended periods of time in the winter months.

He says there are a few critical things to keep in mind to save money and save your home from damage.

“Make sure that your furnace is running good, your filters are clean. Have somebody check on your house regularly, like I said again, make sure you got no air infiltration and stuff like that, penetrations, dryer vents outside hydrants things like that so that you’re not getting that air penetrating through the house,” technician from Ralph’s Plumbing and Heating, Troy Pearson said.

He says another tip is to check the batteries in your thermostat and make sure it’s working properly.