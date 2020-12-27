Technology gives ice anglers access to 200 lake contour maps

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says new technology is allowing ice anglers to access more than 200 lake contour maps.

Department spokesman Jerry Weigel says anglers have access to two free smartphone mobile apps on the Game and Fish website. Both of them provide interactive functionality and work with a phone’s GPS system.

Weigel says one app is the ESRI ArcGIS Explorer, which requires cellular service to work in the field. Considering cellular service is iffy on about 30% of North Dakota’s fishing waters, Weigel says there are benefits to downloading maps to your mobile device before leaving home using the Avenza Geospatial PDF app,