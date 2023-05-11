BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 17-year-old male has been arrested after he gained access into the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck through the ceiling early Thursday morning.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, an employee of one of the stores within the mall heard someone in the store when nobody should have been there. The employee then contacted police who responded to the store around 8:10 a.m.

Police then arrested the 17-year-old who gave police a fake name and had ingested a controlled substance.

The full list of charges against the teen are as followed:

Burglary

Criminal Mischief

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ingestion of a Controlled Substance

Theft of a Credit Card

False Information to Law Enforcement.

Police shared that they can not release information on the teen as they are a juvenile.