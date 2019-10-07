Teen Climate Change Activist Will Visit Standing Rock

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be making a trip to North Dakota this week.

She will be speaking at a Climate Change Forum at Standing Rock High School on Tuesday morning in Fort Yates. Thunberg will be joined by a local youth environmental activist and an Indigenized Energy Board Member, Takota Iron Eyes.

Indigenized Energy is a group working to create more clean energy for the people living on the Standing Rock Reservation. They put the forum together.

It’s open to all high school students living on the Standing Rock reservation.