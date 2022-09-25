BOTTINEAU, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old woman has now died after a rollover crash in Bottineau.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on 11th Ave NE Sunday, September 25th at 8:45am.



NDHP reports the Bottineau driver left the roadway then overcorrected. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.