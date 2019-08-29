Teen who assaulted officer in Mandan sentenced to 3½ years in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A teen who pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer during a disturbance at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

Seventeen-year-old Gavin Johnson is one of four teens charged in the January 2018 disturbance. Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney Austin Gunderson says Johnson followed a correctional officer into a closet and assisted another inmate in choking him. Gunderson says one of the two then handcuffed the officer.

Johnson earlier pleaded guilty to seven felonies, including assault on a correctional officer, terrorizing and interfering with an emergency call, and two misdemeanors. He entered an Alford plea on the most serious charge of felony aggravated assault. An Alford plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a possible conviction.

