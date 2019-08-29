Teen who assaulted officer in Mandan sentenced to 3½ years in prison

As the back to school dust begins to settle, classrooms are filling up fast in the bigger-city schools across the region.

One school is taking strides to accommodate the number of students.

"It's … it's crowded," seventh-grade teacher Pete Stenberg said.

Jim Hill Middle School is over capacity by more than 70 students.

To look at it another way, there are usually about 250 in 7th grade.

This year, there are 295, and that's after Ramstad Middle School took on 35 of what would've been Jim Hill students.

Stenberg's biggest class is 28 students, which he said can interfere with space, noise, and his ability to give individual attention.

"It progressively gets to be harder and harder to get to everybody," he said, "when you are doing lab situations or assignments and so forth or introducing something new."

In a perfect world, he said a class of about 20 would be best. But some teachers have classes as big as 30.

Some students may take desks out to the hall for more space, teachers are sharing classrooms, and 10 of those classrooms are portables.

Lunchrooms and hallways are crowded So much so students and staff hear the bells ring double what they normally would.