Teenage Marriage Makes it Over 60 Years: The Hintz Family Shares Their Secret

Richard and Joan Hintz met when they were young teenagers. They were married in 1958, before Richard’s 18th birthday.

They’ve defied all odds, and here they are together 61 years later. And today, they filled us in on their secret to a happy marriage and a fulfilling life.

I asked them: “Was it love at first sight?”

Richard laughed.

“No I hated him…because he was such a tease,” exclaimed Joan.

But you know they’re joking, and Joan said Richard has always made her laugh.

She said, “I just love him. I’ve loved him since I was 14, I think.”

Ever since then, they were inseparable. Richard said they spend 90 percent of their time together. He told us Joan is an excellent cook, but even that, they do together sometimes.

“We used to milk cows together, we had a lot of milk cows,” said Joan.

“Yeah, we used to milk 65 milk cows,” Richard added.

I asked: “Other than farming, what do you guys like to do together?”

“Gamble!” shouted Joan.

And thanks to their Activity Coordinator and Executive Director at the Countryhouse Residence, these two just took a trip down to their favorite place to hit the casino: Deadwood, S.D.

“We used to go to Deadwood a lot when we were on the farm. We’d leave on a Friday night, we’d have rooms down there all the time, and come back Sunday afternoon,” shared Joan.

These two know the importance of going on dates, even if it’s in the middle of the afternoon, at the senior living home. But most of all, they love their children.

“They’re not around much,” laughed Richard.

“Poppa, they come a lot! Okay, we have four children: three girls and one boy and they come and see us a lot,” Joan corrected.

This perfect team takes honesty, always, according to Joan.

She shared, “I don’t know, I don’t think we ever fought.”

“No, we never fought,” Richard added.

“He’d just get mad and go to town…a couple of hours and he’d be back,” said Joan.

We asked Richard if he misses his wife when they are apart.

“No,” he laughed.

“You do too, you little rat,” Joan retaliated.

“I do,” Richard corrected himself.

Joan and Richard Hintz are proof that no matter what stage of life you are, you can still find that spark that brought you together.

Their anniversary is coming up on Jan. 17, so if you’re in Dickinson that day, stop by the Countryhouse and wish them well.