BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This legislative session has covered issues across the board, from healthcare to sexual abuse, updating rules on the road, and much more.

As you know, reading these bills is difficult to do, and fully understanding all the legal and legislative jargon takes a lot of time to fully comprehend.

The legislative session can be tricky to navigate and fully understand what’s going on.

But there are opportunities, even for young people, to get the chance to learn about civics and the Capitol process altogether.

KX‘s Adrienne Oglesby spoke with one program teaching teens the lay of the legislature, TeenPact.

We learned from the coordinators’ and teens’ perspectives the importance of getting involved and becoming educated about North Dakota’s legislation.

Teens had the opportunity to enjoy an action-packed, one-day full of hands-on approach learning techniques in the state’s capitol.

Students were led by an eager staff team as they not only learned a ton but even had the chance to perform mock experiences and more.

This was for students ages eight through 12, but TeenPact has so much more to offer. You can learn more on the TeenPact website.