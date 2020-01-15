Temperatures aren’t the only thing taking a dip

Temperatures will drop down to the negative 20s in some parts of the state Wednesday, but that’s not the only thing taking a dip — frigid temperatures can take a big bite of businesses.

“I would have to say a decrease actually,” said Betty Fedorchak, owner of Esoterica.

A decrease in sales, that is. As a small business, it’s hard to compete with big-box stores and online retailers, and the winter weather doesn’t make it any easier.

Fedorchak added, “But I’m always surprised at people when they do come in. You know, I wonder would I go out in the cold to shop.”

The clothing store Esoterica in downtown Minot isn’t the only one seeing a dip in revenue, but stores are finding ways to get customers in.

“The things that we carry every day aren’t on sale, but everything else is. And we are happy to kick another percentage off,” added Fedorchak.

But for some…there’s no sale good enough to get them out in the cold.

“I probably try to stay inside as much as possible when it’s really cold out,” said Vonda Schmidt, Minot resident.

Vonda said if she does go out she picks the warmest day of the week.

The business owner said she sees the most traffic in her store during the summer.

“We have great conversations and it always turns out to be a fun day,” said Fedorchak.