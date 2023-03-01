BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department has requested a temporary road closure from 7th Street to 8th Street on Bowen Avenue this April, and the reason is not for road improvement.

It’s actually for an event: the Ignite Dispensary and Cigar block party.

The police department decided to get the opinion of the city commissioners before hosting the event because 7th street and 9th street are part of Highway 1804. The department wanted to make sure city commissioners felt comfortable with the temporary road closure before they made the final decision.

“We are used to Bowen Avenue being closed from 5th to 7th street,” explained Bismarck Police Chief, Dave Dravovitch, “so it’s easy for us to go around just as long as we have enough notice. We were just looking to see if they felt the same way.”

City Commissioners voted to approve the temporary measure. The road closure will go into effect on April 20 from 4-10 p.m., when Ignite Dispensary and Cigar will host the block party.