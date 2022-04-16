Due to recent snowfall amounts, the Stark County Burn Ban Committee has put a temporary lift on the restriction of burn pits.

Citizens should contact the Stark- Dickinson non-emergency dispatch number at 701-456-7759 before a controlled burn is started so that emergency responders are not dispatched for reports of a fire.



EMS says you should be prepared to give your name, contact number, the location of controlled burn, and anticipated duration of the burn.



After the burning is completed and the fire is out, again contact this number to inform them of the completion of the controlled burn.

All other conditions of the burn restriction will remain as previously released.