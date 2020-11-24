Temporary changes to alcohol licensing in Minot aimed at helping business and patrons

The hospitality industry has taken a hit during the pandemic, but a pair of new executive orders signed by Mayor Sipma will give them a little relief.

One allows supper club license holders to sell beer and wine off sale. The other allows alcohol license applicants to pay half of the fee upfront, to obtain a license, instead of the entire amount.

Mayor Sipma says the order is not only for business owners, but customers as well.

“Trying to give them a little more flexibility with their clientele and be able to offer some of those services for people that may not otherwise be comfortable to go out because of the COVID numbers,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Both orders will last for 60 days unless the declared emergency is terminated earlier.