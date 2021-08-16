Temporary delays at Sportsman’s Centennial Boat Ramp on Lake Sakakawea

The public should anticipate minor delays at the Sportsman’s Centennial Boat Ramp on Lake Sakakawea.

The Bureau of Reclamation, in partnership with the North Dakota State Water Commission will collect soil data from the lake bed of Lake Sakakawea in preparation for a project feature of the Northwest Area Water Supply Project.

The anticipated start date of this work is Aug. 30, 2021, and will take up to 10 days to complete, weather permitting. Temporary delays at the boat ramp will only occur on the first and last day of the work.

Officials say, a barge, soil-drilling rig and other associated equipment will be launched from the boat ramp. A crane and several semi-trailer trucks will also be positioned and used at the boat ramp for off-loading and loading of this equipment into the lake. The semi-trailer trucks will enter the boat-launching queue at the ramp to minimize temporary delays.

Once the equipment is launched, it will be positioned in the forebay of the Snake Creek Pumping Plant.

No public impacts are expected due to the barge’s presence in this area of the lake. Project staff will be present to observe the work.