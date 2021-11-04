Temporary permit granted for McKenzie County pipeline operating without one since 2014

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have given temporary approval to a natural gas pipeline in McKenzie County that has been operating for years without a state permit.

North Dakota Public Service Commission Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak says she’s not sure why the 2.6-mile Caliber Midstream pipeline has been operating since 2014 without proper permitting.

The pipeline connects a natural gas processing plant with the nearby Northern Border Pipeline which is a major export pipeline taking gas produced in the Bakken and Canada to markets in the middle of the United States.

Caliber is planning changes to the Midstream pipeline and wants to allow gas to flow in either direction, including from Northern Border to a trucking facility next to its Hay Butte processing plant.