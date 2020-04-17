Temporary shelter program created to serve vulnerable individuals who tested positive for COVID-19

A new, temporary shelter program was created for those who are homeless and who can’t safely stay at existing homeless and domestic violence shelters because they have tested positive for COVID-19, are showing symptoms, awaiting test results or need to be in quarantine because of recent travel to the state from hotspot areas.

Shelter location information will not be provided due to health-related privacy concerns, safety considerations and some participants who are fleeing domestic violence. Security will also be available on site.

To access the temporary shelter program, North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt said individuals must be referred by a homeless shelter, domestic violence shelter, hospital, public health unit or other partner agency.

The shelter can currently serve 12 people, but if needs grow, they are prepared to expand.

Program funding is being provided by the federal government and the state, with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).