Temporary Shooting Restrictions issued for Williston Shooting Site and Schnell Recreation Area

Due to the recent wildfires, a Fire Prevention Order has been placed by the Bureau of Land Management that is temporarily restricting shooting at the Williston Shooting Site and the Schnell Recreation Area.

However, there are some that are exempt from the order:

Persons with a permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice Any federal, state, or local officer or employee in the performance of their official duties, including members of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty Persons with valid North Dakota hunting licenses in pursuit of wild game

The BLM will post the Fire Prevention Order on signs at the main entry points of both areas starting Wednesday, April 7 and the order will remain until further notice.