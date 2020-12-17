10 siblings, 1 goal: Bring in as many blood donations as possible

Cancer affects everyone in some way, whether it’s a family member or close friend, and the pandemic has made it more difficult to be there for them.

One big family is finding new ways to support their loved one, and you can help, too.

“We grew up on a farm west of Bowbells, cattle and grain operation and we learned how to work hard and take care of our community,” said Annette Funk.

Annette is the oldest of 10 siblings. She says their parents not only taught them to take care of their community but also each other.

“The age range was very close. When I was a senior getting on the school bus, David was in kindergarten, and all 10 of us got on the school bus at the same time,” Annette said.

Like any family, there is always that one who stands out. In this case, it was their sister, Linda.

“Well, she tried to lead us astray many of times. She thought it was a good idea once to run away. We supported her, but we only got as far as the playhouse,” said Janice Ralston, Linda’s sister.

Now, years later, they are still supporting her. Back in September, Linda was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“He said, ‘You have pancreatic cancer, and you don’t have the good kind,'” said John Funk, Linda’s sister.

Linda is undergoing chemotherapy to prep her for surgery to remove a tumor early next year.

“We also learned that if she gets to that stage, there is a good chance that she could need blood or blood products,” Stacey Funk, Linda’s sister-in-law, said.

The siblings wanted to help as much as possible, but being spread out all over the state, it was hard to do much. So, like so many other things this year, they took their support online.

“I had hoped that we could donate as a family. I reached out to Teresa who informed me about these virtual blood drives and how easy it is to do one. So, I said, ‘Yeah sign me up,'” said Stacey.

Virtual blood drives allow donors to give at any Vitalant location or a traditional community blood drive while still donating on behalf of the cause.

“I was very excited but I was unable to be there to help do some of the day to day things, and this was something that I could participate in,” said Mona Hamlin, Linda’s sister.

The Funk siblings started the F-10 blood drive for Linda. And it’s not just family donating — people from as far as Washington state have given blood in her name.

“I know many families that are going through the same thing we are and there are many families that are going to need blood and blood products,” said Stacey.

Here in North Dakota, Vitalant says only 2 to 3 percent of people donate blood, and of those donations, 40 percent go to cancer patients.

As Christmas — and Linda’s surgery — inch closer, they say the best gift you can give anyone is the gift of life.

“She’s been there for our family when we needed help and I think we are all willing to extend Linda a hand, even though we can’t give her a hug,” said Sandra Essler, Linda’s sister.

The Funk family says Linda is overwhelmed by the generosity of family and friends.

To find out how you can give blood in her name, CLICK HERE.