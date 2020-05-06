Tenant rights if you’re facing eviction due to COVID-19

Coronavirus
We have an update about the Williston man we told you about last week, who was facing eviction. James Schrader was being forced out of his home after Target Hospitality was closing the crew camp he had lived in since 2018.

Management reached out to him not long after seeing our story.

Schrader says he and a few other tenants are able to stay in their homes for another month while they try to find new places to live. 

ACLU Advocacy Director, Dane DeKrey said if you receive a three-day eviction notice, it doesn’t mean you have to move out in three days.

“A lot of people don’t know that, so when they see that, they just leave, and that’s not what it is. We are really trying to get the message out that if you receive one of those notices because you haven’t, stay in your house or apartment,” DeKrey said.

DeKrey went on to say, if you cannot pay because of COVID-19, work with your landlord or if you would like, you can fight your eviction at a later court hearing.

1/3 of North Dakotans say they’re concerned about being evicted, in a recent survey.

