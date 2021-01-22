Terms & Conditions to avoid when downloading a new app

Most of us have done it many times, clicking “agree” to terms and conditions to download an app without reading much of it, if any at all.

By clicking that, you’re signing a contract with the company that created the software, and however long and boring, tech experts say you really should read all of it. Often, there’s legalese in there that keeps you from being able to take legal action later.

A social experiment conducted by ProPrivacy.com found 1% of tech users read these agreements.

With that in mind, we asked local tech expert Marlo Anderson for some specifics to look out for. One thing to watch for is how easy it is to leave an app. Some aren’t as simple as hitting delete. Some contracts also say they can change their terms at any point.

He says a big no-go is allowing the software company to access your contacts, and exactly what they will do with that information is spelled out in the agreement.

“They don’t need this stuff, but in order to make that app, of course, they want your contact list so they can sell it to somebody, right. So you have to understand, you know, in the contact list there’s emails, there might be more information,” Anderson explained.

“You know, I know Renée so because I know her, I don’t want to forget your birthday next year, maybe your anniversary, and I put all this stuff in my phone. You are sharing all of that information when you say yes to those things.”

So in other words, another person that gives an app permission to their contacts would be giving away information about you that is stored in their contact library.

So is there harm that can come from companies selling your data?

Anderson says it’s relatively harmless most of the time. Although, some companies may be willing to sell to anyone to gain a dollar, including scammers.